Power tariff slashed by Rs 3 per unit in Punjab ahead of polls

-
ALSO READ
Bihar, Chhattisgarh extend lockdowns; Covid curfew to continue in Andhra
Punjab CM rules out complete lockdown; announces phased opening of shops
Harish Rawat to visit Chandigarh next week amid power tussle in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
-
The Punjab Cabinet on Monday decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, a move which comes just months ahead of the Assembly polls and will put a burden of Rs 3,316 crore per year on the exchequer.
The announcement was made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the Cabinet meeting.
"We are reducing power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers," said Channi addressing the media here.
It is a "big Diwali gift" for people, he said, adding that the decision will come into effect immediately.
He said according to a survey conducted by his government, people wanted quality and cheap power.
Punjab is going to the Assembly polls early next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU