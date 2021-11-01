SC sets aside HC order banning firecrackers in Bengal during festive season

-
The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Calcutta High Court order banning firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals this year to check air pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A special bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi also asked the West Bengal government to explore the possibility to ensure that banned firecrackers and related items are not imported in the state at the entry point itself.
The bench, which assembled during the Diwali break to hear the matter, was hearing the pleas against the October 29 order of the high court banning the sale, use and purchase of all types of firecrackers in the state.
"The state should ensure that there is no use or display or bursting of firecrackers of any type at all during Kali Puja, Diwali celebrations as well as Chhath Puja, Jagadhatri Puja, Guru Nanak's birthday and Christmas and New Year's eve celebrations this year," the high court had said.
It had said that only wax or oil-based diyas may be used for the occasions.
