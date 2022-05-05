Prashant Kishor says will set up Jan Suraaj to work for Bihar's development

-
Celebrated election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday announced that he has had his fill as a backroom operator for leading political players of the country and that he was now intent on creating a platform of like-minded people aimed at transforming his home state Bihar.
Kishor brushed aside speculation that he would be launching a new political party and said, instead he would work for Bihar's development. However he left open the possibility of a party being eventually formed by his new developmental platform.
"A new thinking and new attempt is needed to transform Bihar," said Kishor, who called his proposed drive "Jan Suraaj", similar in concept to the "Baat Bihar Ki" he had launched soon after his expulsion from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) two years ago.
The strategist said that some 17,500-18,000 people have been identified who could join this attempt and he would be holding discussions with them over the next few months.
He said his previous venture could not take off since soon after its launch the COVID 19 pandemic had struck and brought all public activities to a standstill.
