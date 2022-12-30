JUST IN
PM Modi's mother a role model for all, says Amit Shah expressing sadness
Top headlines: PM Modi's mother passes away, bank's NPA ratio at 10-yr low
88 development blocks in UP have reached state average in 8 months: CM Yogi
PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at the age of 100
IAF successfully test-fires extended range version of BrahMos air missile
Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot sent to judicial custody till Jan 10
5G services to be launched in Odisha before 2023 Republic Day: Vaishnaw
PM Modi to visit Bengal tomorrow, to dedicate several projects to nation
We have planned to bring millet into diet in G20 meetings: Kiren Rijiju
India's public digital platforms have delivered social inclusion: Vaishnaw
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Soccer King Pele's funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos
icon-arrow-left
Continue with work, will be befitting tribute to Heeraben: PM Modi's Family
Business Standard

President Droupadi Murmu condoles passing away of PM Modi's mother

"I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!" the president tweeted

Topics
Narendra Modi | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Murmu said Modi imbibed the values of Hiraben in his life.

"I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!" the president tweeted.

Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of '#Matradevobhav' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 09:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.