88 development blocks in UP have reached state average in 8 months: CM Yogi

Researchers should pay special attention to self-employment generation in villages. For this, bank camps should be organised at the gram panchayat level, he added

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appreciated the work of the CM Fellowship Programme research scholars noting that 86 development blocks in Uttar Pradesh have reached the state average in just eight months.

In an interaction programme with the research scholars posted in 100 blocks of the state under the Chief Minister's Fellowship Scheme, the CM said, "Till March 2022, 99 development blocks in the state lagged behind the state average; currently, only 13 do. This has been made possible by the diligent work of the Chief Minister Fellowship Programme researchers."

Researchers should pay special attention to self-employment generation in villages. For this, bank camps should be organised at the gram panchayat level, he added.

He also advised setting up bank camps for self-employment generation in villages.

Stating that there are limitless possibilities in Uttar Pradesh, the CM remarked, "When the research scholars are in the field, they can take forward their program by maintaining better communication with the officials and the people. This will yield meaningful results."

"In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aspirational districts, the state's aspirational development blocks have been chosen. These researchers have started a good effort. The government frequently runs into issues as a result of not gathering the data. After finishing their work each day, these researchers upload the data. This is facilitating data collection," he further said.

He said accurate data must be submitted in order to advance systems in education, health, skill, infrastructure, and other areas.

"Run the programme while considering the development block's requirements," he said.

He said that to benefit the farmers, the cost of farming must lowered.

"Farmers should be informed about drone training for spraying pesticides. To provide employment to the youth, skill development camps should be organized in every development block," he added.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 07:11 IST

