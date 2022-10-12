JUST IN
Bhupender Yadav holds meeting on air pollution with NCR states, Punjab
Delhi govt asks hospitals to reserve beds for vector-borne disease patients
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Assam for 1st time on October 13-14
Targeting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths not acceptable: EAM
Nostalgia, gravitas and credibility: How brand Bachchan stands tall at 80
At least 30 people from Solapur lose money on crypto cloud mining app
CCTV cams, panic buttons: Features of newly inducted cluster buses in Delhi
Experts debate fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's suicide risk in UK court
Goa to face loss of Rs 500 cr if visa restriction to UK not relaxed: GFP
Indian jute making its way - from US markets to Italy wine producers
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Targeting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths not acceptable: EAM
Delhi govt asks hospitals to reserve beds for vector-borne disease patients
Business Standard

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Assam for 1st time on October 13-14

President Murmu will be in Assam for a two-day tour from October 13, in her first visit to the state after taking over the top post, state Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced on Tuesday.

Topics
President of India | Assam

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu will be in Assam for a two-day tour from October 13, in her first visit to the state after taking over the top post, state Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced on Tuesday.

The President will arrive at Guwahati on Thursday and will attend a programme at IIT Guwahati, he told media persons here, and take part in several government programmes.

He said that she will inaugurate the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital and will attend a civic programme to be held at Assam Administrative Staff College, where at least 500 renowned persons across the state will interact with her.

The President will visit Kamakhya Temple on the morning of October 14.

According to the Minister, at a scheduled program in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra later on the day, the President will lay the foundation stone of 2,000 Anganwadi centres, 100 tea garden schools and various state and Central government schemes.

Murmu will leave on Friday evening.

--IANS

tdr/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on President of India

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 06:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU