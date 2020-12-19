President Kovind pays tributes to martyrs on 60th Goa Liberation Day

-
ALSO READ
Goa CM, Governor hope Lord Ganesha keeps Covid-19 pandemic in check
PM Modi speaks to Telangana, Andhra CMs over situation after heavy rainfall
10 months experience as Goa Governor was 'pleasant': Satya Pal Malik
Centre, States will have to increase investment in research: Prez Kovind
Punjab CM flays Centre for 'step motherly' treatment, questions Governor
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on
Saturday laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial here on the 60th Liberation Day of Goa.
The coastal territory was liberated from the colonial Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.
The President, accompanied by Goa Governor B S Koshyari, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others visited the memorial at Azad Maidan.
The memorial honours the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the liberation of Goa from 450 years of oppressive Portuguese rule.
The President arrived in the coastal state for a two- day visit earlier in the afternoon. He was received by the governor and chief minister at Dabolim Airport.
After paying tributes to the freedom fighters at Azad Maidan, the President left to participate in the function organized by the state government to celebrate the Liberation Day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU