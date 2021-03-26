President Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort

President is undergoing check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.

It said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.

"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning.

He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

"His condition is stable," it added. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted to say PM Narendra Modi has spoken to Kovind's son about the President's health.