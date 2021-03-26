President Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort

-
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Varanasi on three-day visit
President Kovind donates Rs 5,01,000 for Ram temple in UP's Ayodhya
Growth of country cannot be done without development of tribals: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Odisha from March 20 to 22
Opposition parties boycotting President's address 'unfortunate': BJP
-
President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.
It said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.
"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning.
He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.
"His condition is stable," it added. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted to say PM Narendra Modi has spoken to Kovind's son about the President's health.
PM @narendramodi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 26, 2021
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU