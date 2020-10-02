President Kovind wishes Donald, Melania Trump speedy recovery from Covid

-
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for coronavirus.
"I wish President Donald Trump @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time," Kovind tweeted.
Trump on Friday said he and Melania have tested positive for coronavirus.
