President Murmu on 2-day visit to Chandigarh from Saturday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh from October 8 to 9, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Topics
President of India | Chandigarh | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
India's new President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh from October 8 to 9, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on Saturday.

She will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, it said.

On October 9, the president will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Chandigarh secretariat, it said.

She will also grace the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh, before returning to Delhi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in the late night statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 06:53 IST

`
