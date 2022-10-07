JUST IN
Govt, industry should work to make India a much larger economy: Goyal
Stubble-burning cases double since September 15 despite late rain
Odisha approves Rs 1,923 cr investment in 10 projects in different sectors
Delhi reports 101 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 1.38%
9 held in Gangtok for trying to show black flag to Amit Shah, says police
India, US launch new energy storage task force to support clean energy
India, US condemns North Korea's missile launch, calls it regional threat
Karnataka govt to hike SC/ST quota through Constitutional amendment
India raises strong objection to US envoy's visit to Pak-occupied Kashmir
Action initiated on all cases: India on UK's visa overstayer claim
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt, industry should work to make India a much larger economy: Goyal
Business Standard

Rajasthan to be first state to implement green hydrogen policy: Minister

Rajasthan Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said on Friday that the state would be the first in the country to implement a green hydrogen policy

Topics
Rajasthan government | rajasthan

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Green hydrogen, Hydrogen fuel

Rajasthan Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said on Friday that the state would be the first in the country to implement a green hydrogen policy.

Rawat was addressing the 'Future Ready Sector Conclave' as part of the Invest Rajasthan summit here on Friday.

In her address, Rawat said that the state has made unprecedented progress in the field of renewable energy.

"Today Rajasthan is the first state in the whole country in the field of solar energy," the minister said, as she stressed on the proper use of natural resources.

Rawat also said that appropriate action would be taken on the suggestions and feedback received from the entrepreneurs on the policies of the government, adding that the state government will take the entrepreneurs along.

Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, said that it is a commendable achievement to have MoUs worth Rs 10 lakh crore in Rajasthan. He also called upon the investors to invest in Rajasthan.

Economic advisor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Arvind Mayaram, urged the industry and government agencies to work on artificial intelligence, saying that AI is expected to grow to 7.8 billion by 2025.

--IANS

arc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajasthan government

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 23:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU