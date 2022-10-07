Rajasthan to be first state to implement green hydrogen policy: Minister

Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said on Friday that the state would be the first in the country to implement a green hydrogen policy.

Rawat was addressing the 'Future Ready Sector Conclave' as part of the Invest summit here on Friday.

In her address, Rawat said that the state has made unprecedented progress in the field of renewable energy.

"Today is the first state in the whole country in the field of solar energy," the minister said, as she stressed on the proper use of natural resources.

Rawat also said that appropriate action would be taken on the suggestions and feedback received from the entrepreneurs on the policies of the government, adding that the state government will take the entrepreneurs along.

Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, said that it is a commendable achievement to have MoUs worth Rs 10 lakh crore in Rajasthan. He also called upon the investors to invest in Rajasthan.

Economic advisor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Arvind Mayaram, urged the industry and government agencies to work on artificial intelligence, saying that AI is expected to grow to 7.8 billion by 2025.

