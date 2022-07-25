President Murmu's journey an inspiration for society: Madhya Pradesh CM

-
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanks non-BJP MLAs for supporting Murmu in Prez poll
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
Droupadi Murmu to meet NDA MPs, MLAs in Assam today to seek support
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said President Droupadi Murmu's journey from a ward corporator to the highest post in the country will be an inspiration for the society.
After the swearing-in ceremony, the President highlighted her struggle and challenges and talked about democratic values and their strength in her address. All of which is an inspiration to people, the CM was quoted as saying in an official statement released here.
"Your journey from a ward corporator to the highest post of President will inspire society and your vast experience will give it a new direction," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi as he congratulated her for becoming the first tribal woman president of the country.
In her speech, the President quoted Bhim Bhoi, a noted poet from the Jagannath area (Jagannathpuri).
"Mo jeevan pache narke padi thau jagat uddhar heu (I am not worried about my life's good or bad. Public welfare and well-being of the poor is the aim of my life)," she had said.
Chouhan, who attended the swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, said "we will follow these holy thoughts word by word".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU