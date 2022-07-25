Delhi reports 16 dengue cases in July, total tally at 159 this year: MCD

logged 16 cases of in July, and with this, the total number of cases this year has gone up to 159, according to a Municipal Corporation of (MCD) report.

No death has been reported due to so far this year in the capital, according to the report.

Earlier in June, there were 32 cases of in the capital.

data shows that between January 1 and June 25 this year, reported 134 . Curiously, the monthly dengue cases, since January, have been the highest ever recorded since 2017, when the civic agency started proper bookkeeping.

As per the report, the in the month of June were 20 in 2020, 26 in 2019, 33 in 2018 and 60 in 2017.

Last year, 9,613 were recorded in the capital, which was the highest number in the last five years.

Further, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019.

In 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent as a total of 1,072 infections were reported last year, the lowest in the period ranging from 2016-2021.

Meanwhile, last year, 23 deaths were reported in the city, which was the highest since 2016.

In 2017 and 2016, a total of 10 people died in the city. In the years that followed, four, two and one death was reported in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Meanwhile, 33 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya have been reported this year so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)