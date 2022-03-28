Pramod Sawant: Ayurveda doctor politician who struck chord with Goa people

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
Swearing-in of Pramod Sawant as Goa CM on Mar 28; PM Modi to attend
Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant invites PM Modi to his oath ceremony
BJP preparing for grand swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant govt in Goa
Congress can't win Goa Assembly elections on its own: Shiv Sena
-
As Pramod Sawant starts his second term as Goa chief minister, he has turned a new leaf in the state's political history by leading the BJP to a victory in the Assembly polls, a development that shows the party has come out of the shadow of its tall leader late Manohar Parrikar.
Sawant (48), an Ayurveda medical practitioner and three-time MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa, who considered Parrikar as his mentor, was on Monday sworn in as the chief minister for a second term.
The BJP, in power in Goa since 2012, is now in its third straight term in office.
The saffron party under Sawant overcame anti-incumbency and resignations by some key figures, including Parrikar's son, over ticket allocation, and put up its second best performance ever in the recently concluded state polls - winning 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly in multi-cornered fights.
Sawant, a mild-mannered politician, who took over as chief minister for the first time in March 2019, brought the BJP tantalizingly close to the simple majority mark of 21, defying pre-poll predictions of a hung Assembly.
He has now been rewarded with a second term in office by the BJP leadership with support for his incoming government coming from two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the coastal state's oldest regional outfit, and three Independent legislators.
The BJP's best performance till date had been 21 seats won by it in 2012 when Parrikar dominated Goa's political scene.
Sawnt was elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when the BJP formed its government under the leadership of Parrikar in 2017.
He was sworn in as the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 after the death of Parrikar.
Sawant is considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and was pictured participating in an RSS event during his first term as the chief minister.
He was at the helm when the coastal state faced the COVID-19 pandemic along with other parts of the country.
Sawant's electoral career began in 2008 when he was fielded from the Sankhalim (then Pale) Assembly segment by the BJP, but lost to Congress candidate Pratap Gauns.
However, he managed to win the seat in 2012 when the BJP contested the elections under the leadership of Parrikar. That was the only time when the BJP won a majority on its own in the Assembly.
He got re-elected in 2017 from Sankhalim and went on to become the Assembly Speaker before being chosen by the BJP, at the age of 46, to succeed Parrikar as the CM.
In the Assembly polls held last month, Sawant was elected with a margin of 666 votes against his nearest rival Dharmesh Saglani of the Congress.
His wife Sulakshana Sawant is also an active BJP worker and associated with the party's women's wing in Goa.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU