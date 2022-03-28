MLAs exchange blows in Bengal Assembly as oppn demands CM's statement

The Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling and MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister over "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Around 25 MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by MLAs inside the House.

"MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," Adhikari said.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly.

"Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," he said.

