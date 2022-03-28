MLAs exchange blows in Bengal Assembly as oppn demands CM's statement

-
The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state.
Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.
"MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," Adhikari said.
TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly.
"Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," he said.
