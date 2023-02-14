Press Club of India condemns I-T department's surveys at BBC offices

-
ALSO READ
BBC World Service proposes scrapping 382 posts in digital-only push
SC issues notice to Centre over blocking of BBC documentary on PM Modi
No screening of BBC doc at JNU; students say varsity cut power, internet
'Misconceived, no merit': SC dismisses Hindu Sena plea to ban BBC
Congress attacks govt over Income Tax survey operation at BBC offices
-
The Press Club of India (PCI) on Tuesday condemned the Income Tax Department's surveys at the offices of the BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai.
The department conducted the surveys at the British broadcaster's offices as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said.
"The recent raids are part of a series of attacks on the media by government agencies in recent times, especially against those sections of the media that the government perceives as hostile to it," the PCI said in a statement.
It appealed to the government to restrain its agencies from "misusing their powers in order to intimidate the media".
The department's action comes weeks after the British broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question".
"If the government has any issue with the report, it should take it up with the concerned office rather than shoot the messenger," the PCI said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 19:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU