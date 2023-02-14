JUST IN
Business Standard

GE Marine, HAL sign MOU to explore marine gas turbine manufacturing

As on date, HAL has delivered 22 LM2500 gas turbines for 11 Indian naval vessels

Topics
Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd | GE Power

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

HAL
HAL

GE Marine and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday said that have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the expansion of HAL's manufacturing capabilities to include assembly, inspection and testing (AIT) of the LM500 marine gas turbine.

Since 1986, HAL's IMGT Division has been providing AIT of GE's LM2500 marine gas turbine, which is installed aboard Indian Navy's P-17, P-17A, and IAC-1 Vessels.

As on date, HAL has delivered 22 LM2500 gas turbines for 11 Indian naval vessels.

The MOU will explore allowing HAL to perform AIT for GE's LM2500 marine gas turbine for use in an indigenous four mega-watt gas turbine generator for possible installation aboard future Indian naval vessels, a joint statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 18:52 IST

