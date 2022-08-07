Prez Murmu congratulates Dhankhar, wishes him 'productive' VP tenure

President has congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the country's 14th .

She said the country will benefit from his long and rich experience in public life.

"Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected the of India. The nation will benefit from your long and rich experience of public life. My best wishes for a productive and successful tenure," the President said in a tweet.

Dhankhar, who was NDA's vice presidential candidate, won the election by 346 votes after defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

He secured 528 votes against Alva who got 182 votes.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Dhankhar and congratulated him.

"Meeting the newly elected of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar ji and congratulated him for his new responsibility. I am confident that he will play an important role in strengthening constitutional values and democratic traditions," Birla said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Dhankhar. Amit Shah said he is confident that Dhankhar will as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha prove to be an ideal protector of the Constitution.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Dhankhar's deep understanding of people's issues will benefit the nation.

"Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people's issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an exceptional VP and Rajya Sabha Chairman," Singh said in a tweet.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also congratulated Dhankhar, who is a former West Bengal Governor.

