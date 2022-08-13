JUST IN
Prez Murmu to deliver maiden address to nation on eve of Independence Day

The president's address will be broadcast from 7 PM on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

Topics
Independence Day | President of India | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
President of India Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her maiden address to the nation on Sunday on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

The president's address will be broadcast from 7 PM on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 9.30 PM on its respective regional networks," the statement said.

Murmu, 64, a Santhal tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath as the 15th president on July 25. She is the youngest and first tribal to hold the top constitutional post.

She is the first president to be born after independence.

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 22:46 IST

