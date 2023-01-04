JUST IN
Biting cold in Rajasthan; 'Orange Alert' issued for several districts
Science should be aimed at making India self-reliant: PM Modi at ISC
Schools in Lucknow to remain closed from Jan 4-7 in view of cold wave
Cold wave conditions to continue over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD
Delhi in 2022 logged 2nd-lowest average PM2.5, PM10 levels in 5 years
Delhi's AQI in 'very poor' category, GRAP stage III norms remain enforced
Severe cold grips Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 0.4 deg C
Cold wave in Madhya Pradesh till Jan 4; Guna records 5.6 degrees Celsius
Scientist explains gamma-ray emitting bubbles around Milky Way's centre
Researchers suggest green veggies good for health of blood vessels
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
96% MSMEs in India optimistic about 2023, expect profits to rise: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Primary schools in Jharkhand to remain closed till Jan 8 amid cold wave

Midday meals would also be made available to students from the government schools

Topics
cold wave | Cold weather | Jharkhand

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

All primary schools in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 8 amid the cold wave that gripped the state, according to a government notification.

The minimum temperature in Ranchi will be hovering between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius till January 8 with fog and cloudy sky. The mercury will rise from January 9, the weather office said.

"In view of extreme cold wave conditions in the first week of January, the state department of school education and literacy has decided that teaching in all government and private schools from class 1 to class 5 will remain suspended," the notification said.

Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said.

Midday meals would also be made available to students from the government schools, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cold wave

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 17:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU