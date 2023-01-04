Primary schools in Jharkhand to remain closed till Jan 8 amid cold wave

-
-
All primary schools in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 8 amid the cold wave that gripped the state, according to a government notification.
The minimum temperature in Ranchi will be hovering between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius till January 8 with fog and cloudy sky. The mercury will rise from January 9, the weather office said.
"In view of extreme cold wave conditions in the first week of January, the state department of school education and literacy has decided that teaching in all government and private schools from class 1 to class 5 will remain suspended," the notification said.
Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said.
Midday meals would also be made available to students from the government schools, it added.
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 17:31 IST
