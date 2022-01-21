Privilege panel to take up Telangana BJP chief's arrest matter today

-
Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar moved a privilege motion before the Privilege Committee of Lok Sabha chaired by Jharkhand BJP MP Sunil Singh, alleging that he was forcefully arrested by Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana and three other police officials on January 3.
The notice of the meeting sent by the Committee read, the subject of discussion as "Notice/Complaint/Email dated 3 January, 2022 given by him against Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police and three other Police officials of Karimnagar District, Telangana, for forcefully arresting him in an illegal manner and for attempting to produce him before the Court for 'remand' in connection with the filing of alleged false cases against him".
According to the information, Sanjay Kumar, who is the Telangana BJP chief, will appear before the panel on Friday to give verbal representation on what happened with him in Telangana, leading him to move a notice of privilege.
The Telangana BJP chief was arrested by the Karimnagar Police during a protest on charges of violating COVID-19 protocols.
The Telangana BJP chief was planning to hold an overnight Dharna on the intervening night of January 2 and 3 in his Constituency in Karimnagar following which the state police arrested him for violating COVID-19 norms. He was arrested that night and then the Karimnagar District Court sent him to 14-days of judicial custody.
On January 4, BJP national president JP Nadda went to Hyderabad and participated in a candlelight march in support of Sanjay in lashing out at the K Chandrasekhar Rao government and calling it as 'murder of democracy'. On January 6, he was released from jail after being granted bail by the High Court.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also said to have called up Sanjay lauding his fighting spirit against the KCR rule and a week or so ago, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also held a meeting in Hyderabad in support of Sanjay Kumar.
