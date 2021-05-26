Priyanka Gandhi starts questioning government over vaccine shortage

Congress General Secretary Vadra on Wednesday asked the government about the shortage of vaccines in the country in her series of "jimmedar Kaun" (who is responsible) posts.

She has asked three specific questions from the government on her Facebook page -- "when the Prime Minister is saying that they were ready with the plan of vaccination, then why did the government only order 1.60 crore vaccines and why did the government export vaccines at the cost of Indians, and when India is the largest manufacturer of the vaccine, why did it have to import?"

She said these are the questions which people of India are asking from the government.

She said, last year the Prime Minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day said that India is ready with the vaccination plan. "Initially, the earlier success of vaccine made impression that it will be done in good way. As Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru established vaccine unit in 1948 in Chennai and gave a path to vaccination program in the country. India has been successful in vaccination against polio and small pox."

"But the bitter reality is that what was expected a smooth program became a tool of publicity for the Prime Minister and after being the largest manufacturer, India is reduced to an importer for a population of 130 crore. Only 11 per cent got the first dose and 3 per cent both the doses."

When all the countries were placing orders for vaccines, the PM did not place for us and even exported 6.5 crore vaccines.

on Tuesday had announced that she will begin "Jimmedar Kaun" (Who is responsible) series on the issue of pandemic. She has sought feedback and suggestions from the people.

In her Facebook post, she had said that during second wave of pandemic, when country was devastated and the people were struggling for medicines, beds and oxygen, the government was in mute mode.

