Sputnik V-makers have agreed to supply vaccine to Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the manufacturers of Sputnik V have agreed to supply the Russian anti-Covid vaccine to Delhi but its quantity is yet to be decided.
He also said that there were around 620 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in the city, but there is a shortage of Amphotericin-B injections used in its treatment.
"Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday, too," the CM told reporters.
Speaking at the launch of Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, he also said that vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are both suitable for children and the Central government should procure these jabs to vaccinate kids.
He also said that a government-run drive-through vaccination centre will be launched at Chhatrasal on Friday.
