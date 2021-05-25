Priyanka seeks feedback from people to ask questions from Union govt

-
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will start a campaign from Wednesday, "Zimmedar Kaun" (Who is responsible) on the Covid pandemic. She has sought feedback and suggestions from the people.
In a Facebook post she said that during the second wave of the pandemic, when the country was devastated and the people were struggling for medicines, beds and oxygen the government was in mute mode.
She will daily ask questions from the Union government that when the country needed vaccine then it was exported and people lost their loved ones. And when the pandemic is subsiding due to natural causes the government is again visible in the media.
She said asking questions is mandatory so that the government should be prepared for the next Covid wave.
India's daily coronavirus cases fell below the 2-lakh mark for the first time since April 14. The country reported 1,96,427 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday and 3,511 fatalities, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.
On April 14, India had recorded 2,00,739 cases. This is for the first time after April 14 that the cases have gone below the two-lakh mark.
On Monday, India crossed the three-lakh mark of fatalities due to the coronavirus infections, becoming the world's third country after the US and Brazil to record over three lakh deaths.
India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,69,48,874 with 25,86,782 active cases and 3,07,231 deaths so far.
