Covid-19: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams govt over Central Vista project

-
ALSO READ
Irresponsible of CBSE to force students to take exams: Priyanka Gandhi
Every Indian deserves chance to safe life: Rahul Gandhi on vaccine access
India counting on you: Rahul to voters as 475 constituencies face music
Rahul Gandhi says those who fear truth arrest honest journalists
Oxygen crisis: Rahul Gandhi urges Delhi govt to help families of victims
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the government over the Central Vista Project and questioned expenditure on a new residence for the prime minister when it could be utilised for COVID-19- related medical assistance.
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.
The government has brought the construction work for the ambitious project under the ambit of "essential services" to ensure smooth movement of labourers during the ongoing lockdown in Delhi.
"PM's new residence & Central vista cost = Rs 20,000 cr = 62 crore vaccine doses = 22 crore Remdesvir vials = 3 crore 10 litre oxygen cylinders = 13 AIIMS with a total of 12,000 beds. WHY?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other top Congress leaders have been asking the government to shelve its plans on the Central Vista project and give priority to improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic to save people's lives.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU