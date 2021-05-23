Fail to understand reason for holding Class 12 board exam: Priyanka

-
ALSO READ
Decision to conduct CBSE exams from May 4 should be reconsidered: Rahul
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
Covid-19: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams govt over Central Vista project
Irresponsible of CBSE to force students to take exams: Priyanka Gandhi
India counting on you: Rahul to voters as 475 constituencies face music
-
As the Education Ministry began deliberations to conduct the Class 12 board exams, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has raised concern about conducting exams and said the health and safety of students matter.
"I have said this before and am repeating it again. The mental health of children is as important as their physical well-being. It's about time our education system incorporates sensitivity towards children's well-being and starts taking these issues seriously," she said.
"Gatherings in closed spaces promote the spread of Covid. This wave has shown that children are vulnerable to new strains. In any case, expecting children who are already under immense pressure to sit for their exams wearing all sorts of protective gear for hours at a stretch day after day is insensitive and unfair. Many of them are likely to have family members who are down with Covid too. They are already dealing with enough stress.
"I fail to understand the reasoning behind holding these exams, not to mention having stretched this decision out for months," she said.
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 examinations have been sharing their concerns about these exams being held during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
"Their health and safety matters. Why are we not learning our lessons?" she asked.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had in April cancelled the exams for Class 10, while those for Class 12 were postponed in view of the exponential spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.
--IANS
miz/rs/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor