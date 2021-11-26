Probe ordered into leakage of President Kovind's security details document

-
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76; vice-president, PM greet him
President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital
President Kovind appoints new Governors for 8 states in major rejig
We are proud of you all: President Kovind to Indian women's hockey team
Amid Covid, you gave the country a reason to celebrate: Kovind to athletes
-
A probe has been ordered into the leakage of a document containing details of security arrangements for President Ram Nath Kovind's two-day visit to Kanpur.
The details had surfaced on some WhatsApp groups.
The document with details regarding the security, fleet, deployment of forces at the venues attended by President Kovind and other protocols was distributed to senior officials, but was found in circulation on social media.
Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun has now ordered an inquiry in this regard.
"The investigation has been given to ADCP (Traffic) Rahul Mithas. The officer has been asked to establish the identities of those responsible for making the document public and also explore the facts and intention behind the act," he said.
The President was in Kanpur on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ahead of his arrival, a blue print for security was prepared by the Commissionerate Police regarding his security.
In this booklet of 76 pages, minute to minute protocol of the President, about his fleet, force deployment at various venues, besides intelligence reports were also there. It even had the names, designations and contact numbers of all police personnel and their roles.
It was also clearly written in this booklet that this document should not go viral on the internet media.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU