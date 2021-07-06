President Kovind appoints new Governors for 8 states in major rejig

-
-
In a major reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed eight new governors giving them charge of administration of new states. While many were transferred, others were new appointments.
P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Mizoram, was transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa; Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura; Ramesh Bais, Governor of Tripura is transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand; Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.
However, Thaawarchand Gehlot, who currently serves as Cabinet Minister, has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka.
Besides, Member of parliament to the 16th Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as Governor of Mizoram. Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh and former Speaker of Goa Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.
The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the office of the President.
--IANS
rak/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
