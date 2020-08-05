Proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya; details of the Bhumi Pujan

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday shared images of the proposed model of the grand temple on twitter.
PM Modi to perform Bhumi Pujan at 12.30 pm in Ayodhya
According to an official statement, the main 'puja' will be held between 12.44 p.m. and 12.45 p.m. during the 32-second 'Abhijit Muhurat'. It is the same 'muhurat' or auspicious moment when Lord Ram was believed to have been born.
175 eminent guests invited to the event: Trust
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
PM will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the temple
Construction of the temple is at the core of the ruling BJP's ideology and poll promises. A campaign for the temple marked the rise of the party to the national spotlight in the 1990s. Modi is likely to spend around three hours in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple
Prasad will be distributed among over one 10 million devotees across the country
Though the Ram Janambhhomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited only 175 guests for the event due to the pandemic, it has decided to provide laddoos to a large number of people as prasad.
Ahead of Ayodhya ceremony, BJP leader seeks renaming of Delhi's Babar Road to 5 August Marg
A day before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday demanded that the Babar Road in Bengali market, New delhi be renamed as 5, August Marg. Goel, the former Delhi BJP president, said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) urging to rename the road.
