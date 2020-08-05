Proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya; details of the Bhumi Pujan

The proposed model of the in Ayodhya

1 / 6

Ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony of the in Ayodhya, the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday shared images of the proposed model of the grand temple on twitter.

PM Modi to perform Bhumi Pujan at 12.30 pm in Ayodhya

2 / 6

According to an official statement, the main 'puja' will be held between 12.44 p.m. and 12.45 p.m. during the 32-second 'Abhijit Muhurat'. It is the same 'muhurat' or auspicious moment when Lord Ram was believed to have been born.

175 eminent guests invited to the event: Trust

3 / 6

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the in

PM will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the temple

4 / 6

Construction of the temple is at the core of the ruling BJP's ideology and poll promises. A campaign for the temple marked the rise of the party to the spotlight in the 1990s. Modi is likely to spend around three hours in on Wednesday. Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple

Prasad will be distributed among over one 10 million devotees across the country

5 / 6

Though the Ram Janambhhomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited only 175 guests for the event due to the pandemic, it has decided to provide laddoos to a large number of people as prasad.

Ahead of ceremony, BJP leader seeks renaming of Delhi's Babar Road to 5 August Marg

6 / 6