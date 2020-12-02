Protesting farmers sit-in at Noida-Delhi border, blocking key route

-
ALSO READ
Farmers unions, ministers begin talks on agri laws as protests continue
Farmers' protest over agri law enters 5th day, traffic disrupted in Delhi
Protesting farmers try to enter Delhi by breaking barricades at border
Govt invites farmers for talks today; PM says they are being misinformed
Union ministers to meet and discuss demands of farmers ahead of talks
-
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day on Wednesday, leading to closure of a key route that connects Uttar Pradesh with the national capital.
The Noida Traffic Police has advised commuters travelling to Delhi to avoid using the Chilla route and instead take the DND or Kalindi Kunj route.
The farmers at the Delhi-Noida border belong to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh and want to reach the national capital to join the bigger stir launched by farmers of Punjab and Haryana against the Centre's agriculture reform laws.
"The Chilla route is obstructed due to the farmers' sit-in demonstration at the Noida-Delhi border. Kindly use alternative routes (DND or Kalindi Kunj) to reach your destination," the Noida Traffic Police tweeted.
Hundreds of farmers affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union and other groups had gathered at the border Tuesday evening where heavy security has been deployed on both Noida and Delhi sides which has prevented them from proceeding further.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU