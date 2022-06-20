Provide total cost of printing electoral bonds: CIC to India Security Press

-
ALSO READ
India falls 8 places to 150th position in World Press Freedom Ranking
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: 537,000 new voters created in last 5 years
7 electoral trusts received Rs 258 cr in donation; BJP got 82% money: ADR
Donald Trump cancels press conference scheduled for Jan 6 in Florida
Delhi HC dismisses challenge to CIC order denying details of SC collegium
-
The Central Information Commission has directed the India Security Press (ISP) to provide the total cost of "printing" as well as the "associated cost" of electoral bonds to an RTI applicant.
Information Commissioner Vanaja N Sarna rejected the contention of the ISP that the disclosure of the information would "adversely affect the economic interests of the country" warranting protection under section 8(1)(a) of the Right To Information (RTI) Act.
The section allows a public authority to withhold information, disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India; security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state; relation with foreign state or lead to incitement of an offence.
RTI activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd) had filed an RTI with the India Security Press to provide details of total cost of printing the electoral bonds introduced by the government to ensure transparency in political donations.
Since 2018, over 9,208 crore electoral bonds having a value of Rs 9,187 crore have been sold for various elections, according to a Lok Sabha reply by the government in March this year.
The ISP had denied the information citing Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act, which Batra had challenged before the commission, the highest adjudicating body in RTI matters.
Information Commissioner Varna said similar information has been provided earlier in connection with other RTI applications of the same appellant, and this was provided by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, which included the number of electoral bonds and the cost of printing with associated costs for a particular period.
"Therefore, the denial by the CPIO (Central Public Information Officer) of SPMCIL (Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd) is not acceptable as such information has been provided in the past by the Ministry itself without referring to any exemption under the RTI Act. The CPIO is accordingly directed to provide the sought for information," she said.
Under the electoral bonds scheme, the purchaser is allowed to buy the bonds of a particular denomination only on fulfillment of all KYC (know your customer) norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and by making payment from a bank account from the specified branches of the State Bank of India (SBI).
Electoral bonds have a life of only 15 days during which it can be used for making donation only to registered political parties.
The scheme remains available for purchase for a period of 10 days each in the months of January, April, July and October, as may be specified by the central government.
The bonds can be encashed by an eligible political party only through a designated bank account with the authorised bank.
The scheme has been challenged before the Supreme Court by Association of Democratic Reforms, Common Cause and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU