Puducherry adds 30 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,28,332

-
ALSO READ
K Lakshminarayanan appointed pro tem speaker of Puducherry Assembly
Puducherry adds 63 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 123,457
Puducherry Covid update: Adds 79 new cases, overall tally rises to 1,21,602
Puducherry adds 113 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally goes up to 1,22,102
Puducherry Covid-19 update: 712 new cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
-
Puducherry reported 30 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,28,332, a senior Health department official said on Thursday.
The union territory witnessed a dip in new cases on Thursday as gainst the 39 registered on Wednesday.
The new COVID-19 infections were identified at the end of the examination of 2,537 samples and were spread over Karaikal (16), Puducherry (7), Mahe (5) and Yanam (two), Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.
He said the department has so far examined 19.39 lakh samples and found 16.41 lakh out of them to be negative.
No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday and the death toll remained at 1,863, he added.
The number of active cases stood at 260 with 77 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 183 in home isolation, Sriramulu said.
He further said 42 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while overall recoveries stood at 1,26,209.
The Health department Director said the test positivity rate was 1.18 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.35 per cent respectively.
The department has so far administered 11,45,328 doses which comprised 7,30,148 first doses and remaining 4,15,180 were second doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU