Puducherry Covid-19 update: 712 new cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

reported 712 fresh



cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,07,826, a senior Health department official said on Friday.

has been witnessing a decline in the number of fresh infections during the last few days after it had crossed the 1,000 mark.

The test positivity rate on Friday was 7.53 per cent as against 9.02 per cent on Thursday, as the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services examined 9,458 samples during the last 24 hours, Director of Department of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

Eighteen people succumbed to the virus pushing the toll to 1,601.

While 15 of the deceased hailed from Puducherry, two were from Karaikal and one from the Yanam region, Mohan Kumar said.

Of the 712 new cases, the region reported 530 follwoed by Karaikal (121), Yanam (36) and Mahe (25).

The Director said as many as 1,215 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday.

There were 9,494 active cases (1,368 in hospitals and 8,126 in home isolation), he added.

The Health department Director said that 10.85 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 9.36 lakh of them were negative.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 per cent and 48.89 per cent respectively.

He said 34,949 healthcare workers and 22,089 frontline workers were vaccinated so far against Covid-19.

The Department also vaccinated 1,68,314 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (above 60 years) or above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated against the infection since March 1.

