Puducherry coronavirus update: Tally touches 36,840; 22 new additions

on Thursday recorded



22 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the aggregate to 36,840.

The toll remained 609 as no new deaths due to the viral infection were reported for the seventh consecutive day.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified after testing 699 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday.

He said that 21 patients were discharged today from hospitals.

The fatality and recovery rates were1.65percent and 96.87 percent respectively.

So far 3.95 lakh samples have been tested and 3.53 lakh out of them turned out to be negative.

region had only one fresh case while Yanam had two and Mahe 19.

Of the total 36,840 COVID-19 cases, the active cases were 544 while 35,687 patients recovered and were discharged, the Director said.

