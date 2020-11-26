Andaman and Nicobar Islands update: 10 cases push Covid tally of to 4,677

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,677 on Thursday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Five new patients have travel history, while five infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The archipelago now has 137 active cases, while 4,479 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

The administration has so far sent 1,21,931 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 18 reports are awaited, the official added.

