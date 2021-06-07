Pune fire: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of deceased

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra hospital fire: PM approves ex-gratia for next of kin of victims
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
AP govt informs NHRC about ex-gratia paid to Vizag gas leak victims
Army pays Rs 61.50 lakh ex-gratia to disabled porter, kin of 3 others
UP CM announces ex-gratia for kin of Head Constable killed in Naxal attack
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.
He also announced that Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured.
At least 12 workers, mostly women, were killed and five others missing after a major fire broke out at a chemical firm in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday afternoon, fire department officials said.
According to the officials, the fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, which manufactures chlorine dioxide and is located in the Pirangut MIDC area of Mulshi tehsil on the outskirts of Pune city.
"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire at an industrial unit in Pune, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured," a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families," Modi tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU