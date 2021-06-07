103 people have died so far due to black fungus in Andhra Pradesh: Official

: Black Fungus has so far claimed



103 lives in Andhra Pradesh, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said here on Monday.

In all 1,623 cases of the disease were reported in the state so far, he told a press conference.

Though only 13,105 Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections were delivered to the state till date, they had been managing with Posaconazole injections and tablets as an alternative.

"We placed a purchase order for 91,650 Amphotericin-B injections. The Centre supplied only 13,105, of which only 1,225 are in hand now.

We could so far arrange 12,250 Posaconazole injections and 1,01,980 tablets," the Principal Secretary said.

