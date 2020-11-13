Pune records 622 more Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 330,112

-
ALSO READ
549 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, tally now at 315,011
Pune reports 1,020 fresh Covid-19 cases; 35 more die of infection
Pune coronavirus update: District records 2,481 Covid cases; 79 more die
Pune coronavirus update: District records 4,273 cases, nears 200,000-mark
Pune coronaviurs update: District records 3,433 new cases; 56 more die
-
Pune district reported 622 new
coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,30,112 on Thursday, a health official said.
With 19 fresh fatalities, the death toll in the western Maharashtra district rose to 8,141, he added.
Also, 360 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.
"Of the 622cases, 279 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,64,115 cases so far.
"With 172 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits rose to 89,283," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU