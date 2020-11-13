Pune records 622 more Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 330,112

JUST IN
Pune district reported 622 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 330,112, a health official said

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Health workers perform the burial of a person who died of Covid-19

Pune district reported 622 new

coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,30,112 on Thursday, a health official said.

With 19 fresh fatalities, the death toll in the western Maharashtra district rose to 8,141, he added.

Also, 360 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

"Of the 622cases, 279 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,64,115 cases so far.

"With 172 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits rose to 89,283," he said.

First Published: Fri, November 13 2020. 06:31 IST

