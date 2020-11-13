Bihar registers 523 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths push tally to 1,167

-
-
Five more persons died of COVID-19
in Bihar on Thursday, raising the death toll to 1,167, while 523 fresh cases took the tally to 2,25,499, the health department said in a bulletin.
Altogether 536 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 2,17,958, the bulletin said. The recovery rate is now 96.66 per cent.
The number of active cases currently is 6,374 in the state.
Two of the five fresh fatalities were reported from Patna district, while Vaishali, Sitamarhi and Buxar registered one death each, the bulletin said.
The 523 new positive cases included 112 from Patna, 27 from Muzaffarpur and 26 from Araria.
The bulletin said that 1,35,320 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 1.25 crore.
