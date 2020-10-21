Pune reports 1,020 fresh Covid-19 cases; 35 more die of infection

At least 1,020 people tested



positive for in the last 24 hours, while 35 died of the infection in Maharashtra's district, an official said on Wednesday.

With this, the district's caseload has risen to 3,16,776 and the toll reached 7,559, the official said.

Of the latest cases, 428 were detected in the Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,58,387 cases so far, he said.

Apart from this, 758 patients were discharged from various hospitals in city, the official said.

Meanwhile, the addition of 244 new cases has taken the count of infections in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area to 86,114, he added.

