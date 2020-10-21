54 fresh Covid-19 cases take infection tally in Chandigarh to 13,795

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh reports 61 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,500 fresh cases
UK Covid-19 cases could rise exponentially, warns medical advisor
Journey from lab to jab: Complex process of getting approval for a vaccine
Ladakh reports 74 additional Covid-19 cases, death toll rises to 41
Mizoram reports 9 fresh Covid-19 cases; state's tally now at 1,123
-
The tally of COVID-19 infection in Chandigarh reached 13,795 on Wednesday with 54 more people contracting the viral disease, while the death toll stood at 209.
There are 744 active cases in the city as of now, according to a medical bulletin.
A total of 118 patients were discharged after they recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 12,842, it stated.
In total, 97,841 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far, of which 83,454 tested negative while reports of 127 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU