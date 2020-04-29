Punjab CM announces 4-hour curfew relaxation, extends lockdown for 2 weeks

The on Wednesday announced a four-hour relaxation in curfew in the state from 7 am daily.

"I had said that you (people) be given some sort of relaxation. We have today decided to give relaxation from 7 am to 11 am daily," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in a video message to people.

"You (people) can come out of your houses and shops will remain open from 7 am till 11 am," he said.





The chief minister, however, added that the curfew or lockdown would continue in the state for at least next two weeks.

Lockdown/curfew will stay for two more weeks. Then we will see the situation, said Singh.

Punjab has clamped curfew restrictions in the entire state to check the spread of