Punjab CM to review Covid-19 situation with health experts, officers today

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Ministries gear up for Jan 16 vaccine roll-out
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The dangerous race for vaccine approval
Should you get a coronavirus vaccine if you've been infected before?
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Varied regulatory decisions on Oxford vaccine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: WHO findings seen as a win for China
-
Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh will review the COVID-19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers on Tuesday.
The review process will take place at 3 pm today.
Taking to Twitter, Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM, said: "Punjab CM @capt_amarinder to review the #COVID19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers at 3 pm today."
Punjab has recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths and 225 recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) today.
Meanwhile, India reported as many as 10,584 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, the MoHFW said on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU