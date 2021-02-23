Covid-19: India records 10,584 new infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

India's totaltally of COVID-19 cases surgedto 1,10,16,434with 10,584new infections being reported in a day,whilethe recoveries have crossed1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Thedeath toll increased to1,56,463with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,12,665 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of97.24 per cent and thecasefatality rate stands at 1.42per cent.

Theactive infections in the country have reduced to1,47,306whichcomprises1.34per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,21,22,30,431 samples have been tested up toFebruary 22with6,78,685 samples being tested on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)