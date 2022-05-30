Police deployed outside residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

A huge force of has been deployed outside the residence of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Mansa district on Sunday evening.

Late on Sunday evening, State Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Warring along with former deputy Chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met family members of Sidhu Moose Wala.

They expressed grief to the family members over the incident.

Hours after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, said preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said that Moose Wala didn't take his bulletproof car and gunman on Sunday. "FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved," he added. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said on Sunday that after leaving his home when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place.

Famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday evening. The incident occurred two days after withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including that of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM over charges of corruption.

