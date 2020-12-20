Punjab farmer dies by suicide after returning from Delhi protests

-
ALSO READ
Short of answers or assurances: Govt unable to handle farmer protests
Farmers' agitation: Perils of a non-consultative government
LIVE: Man dies by suicide at Delhi border where farmers are protesting
LIVE: Farmer leaders plan hunger strike on Dec 14, escalating protests
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers protesting at Delhi's borders
-
A 22-year-old farmer, who returned from the protest near the Delhi border, on Sunday allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance in his village in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said on Sunday.
Gurlabh Singh, a resident of Dayalpura Mirza village, had returned to his village late Saturday from the protest site.
He was taken to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police said.
Thousands of farmers, largely from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been staging protests on the national capital's borders, demanding three laws passed by the Narendra Modi government be revoked, fearing these will affect their livelihoods.
--IANS
vg/vd
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU