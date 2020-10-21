Two-day symposium to be held on Pak-backed tribal raid of 1947 in J&K

-
ALSO READ
Security intensified in Jammu ahead of I-Day, quick response teams deployed
The Pind Collective, a virtual home for Indian and Pakistani artists
Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, six civilians injured
Jammu and Kashmir records 1,047 new Covid-19 cases, death toll 755
SC refuses to entertain plea against 100% domicile quota in Jammu & Kashmir
-
Jammu and Kashmir is hosting a first-ever two-day national symposium, "Memories of 22 October 1947", that marks the day when Pakistan backed tribals invaded Kashmir and led to the beginning of the first Indo-Pak war after Indian troops were airlifted into the valley to repel the invasion.
A host of dignitaries, including Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, academicians, Army and Air Force veterans and defence experts, are expected to share their views on the historic event which starts Thursday, officials said.
Being organised by National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Government at SKICC here, they said the symposium would bring forth the historical narrative of the day.
"The symposium proposes to outline shapes and contours of a future exhibition/museum on the proposed theme the aim of such an initiative will be to bring about awareness among the people about this phase of the history," an official said.
The event would help recall how the country fought in the very first conflict it faced shortly after getting Independence.
"Museums and exhibitions all over the world are being acknowledged as sites to showcase such historic narratives," the official said, adding a museum or an exhibition would become one of the platforms to document, reconstruct and to bring alive the historic narrative of October 22, 1947.
"Remembering the violence and atrocity of the invaders and the valour displayed in overcoming this challenge will be a tribute to the people who laid down their lives in the first battle of independent India and the exhibition or memorial would be the first of its kind in this direction," the official said.
At its birth in 1947, the official said India faced multiple challenges, of which a prominent one was the choice given to the erstwhile Maharajas of India to be an independent country, or to a part of India or to be a part of Pakistan.
On October 22, 1947, Pakistan invaded Kashmir leading to horrifying stories of mass plunder and vandalism. Thousands of men, women and children were mercilessly killed. On October 26, 1947, the then Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession with India following which Indian troops were airlifted to Srinagar, the state capital to repel the tribal invasion.
The consequences of this watershed event are still affecting the country. It is necessary to portray such a historic narrative in order to create a dialogue among the people, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU