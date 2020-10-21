Heavy rains flood low-lying areas, uproot trees in parts of Bengaluru

-
The torrential rains lashed some
parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging and uprooting of trees.
Many layouts in the low-lying areas had knee-deep water.
The worst affected areas were Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Vishveshwarapuram, Lakkasandra, Gottigere, Nagarabavi and Kengeri.
Vehicles in the basement of some apartments in the low-lying areas were submerged.
Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, visited Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, about 70 mm rainfall was recorded in most parts of the city. Channenahalli received the highest at 126.5 mm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
