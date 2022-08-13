Punjab government notifies pention for former MLAs for only 1 term

The has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the Punjab governor to a Bill in this regard.

The Punjab Assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 on June 30.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet on Saturday said, "I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification."



The state government is expected to save around Rs 19.53 crore annually through the move.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)