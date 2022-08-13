Punjab government notifies pention for former MLAs for only 1 term

-
ALSO READ
No significant improvement in ammonia levels in Yamuna: CPCB study
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Tota Singh dies after prolonged illness
'Mann gave away Punjab's right over Chandigarh by asking land for Assembly'
Yamuna dried up as Haryana govt not releasing water: Delhi Jal Board
Punjab going to get honest CM after years says, AAP convenor Kejriwal
-
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the Punjab governor to a Bill in this regard.
The Punjab Assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 on June 30.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet on Saturday said, "I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification."
The state government is expected to save around Rs 19.53 crore annually through the move.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 14:39 IST