Residential building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane, nobody injured

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Part of residential building collapses in Thane, nobody injured

Some portion of a five-storey residential building in Daighar area of Thane city collapsed, but nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday around 11.50 pm, they said.

"There are a total of 30 tenements in the building and all the residents, except the tenants from eight units, had vacated their houses," said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"On being alerted that a portion of the building collapsed late night, local fire brigade personnel and an RDMC team rushed to the scene and carried out a relief and rescue operation. The tenants, who were there at the time of the incident, were evacuated," he said.

There are 15 shops on the ground floor of the building and all these units were also evacuated and sealed by the local police as a precautionary measure, Sawant added.

The power supply to the building was cut off after the incident. At least 18 families residing in buildings and chawls standing adjacent to this structure, were moved to safety, a civic official said.

The building has already been marked to be pulled down for road widening work, he said.

"As a precautionary measure, the entire area around the building has been cordoned off," the official added.

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 11:15 IST

